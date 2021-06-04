Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Sport

Kazakhstan’s Rybakina strolls into Roland Garros 4th round

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
4 June 2021, 17:57
Kazakhstan’s Rybakina strolls into Roland Garros 4th round

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan has advanced to the fourth round of the 2021 Roland Garros tournament in France, Kazinform has learnt from Olympic.kz.

In the third-round match 21st-seeded Rybakina routed Russian Elena Vesnina in straight sets 6-1, 6-4. During the 1-hour match Rybakina fired 12 aces and made two double faults, whereas her opponent hit one ace and made one double fault.

In the next round Rybakina will play against the winner of the American third-round encounter of world number seven Serena Williams and Danielle Collins.

Earlier the Kazakhstani stunned Japanese Nao Hibino in the second round and French Elsa Jacquemot in the first round.


Sport   Kazakhstan   Tennis  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan-Vietnam friendship concert held in Hanoi
Kazakhstan-Vietnam friendship concert held in Hanoi
Wildfire contained in Abai region
Wildfire contained in Abai region
2025 Osaka Expo tickets to cost 7,500 yen per adult
2025 Osaka Expo tickets to cost 7,500 yen per adult
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year
June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events