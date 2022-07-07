Go to the main site
    Kazakhstan’s Rybakina strolls into first-ever Grand Slam semifinal

    7 July 2022, 10:52

    LONDON. KAZINFORM – World N°23 Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan has propelled into the semifinals of the 2022 Wimbledon Championships in London, Great Britain, Kazinform reports.

    This will be the first Grand Slam semifinal in Rybakina’s career. Last year she made it to the fourth round of the 2021 Wimbledon Championships. The Kazakhstani also reached the quarterfinal of the 2021 Roland Garros in Paris.

    In the quarterfinal match the 23-year-old Rybakina upset Aussie Ajla Tomljanovic in a three sets 4-6, 6-2, 6-3.

    In the semifinal Rybakina will face the former World N°1 Simona Halep.


