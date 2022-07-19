Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 479.51 eur/kzt 492.12

    rub/kzt 7.69 cny/kzt 71.02
Weather:
Nur-Sultan: 1 °С
Almaty: 15 °С
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз

    • Kazakhstan’s Rybakina set to take part in prestigious WTA 500 tournament

    19 July 2022 11:43

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 2022 Wimbledon Championships winner Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan will join seven Top 10–players at the upcoming Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic in San Jose, the U.S., Kazinform has learned from Sports.kz.

    Along with Rybakina the audience will see Tunisian Ons Jabeur, Spaniard Paula Badosa, and Greek Maria Sakkari on the courts of the WTA 500 event from August 1 through 7.

    Former world N°1 Naomi Osaka of Japan took a wild card into the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic.

    The tournament’s list of past champions includes such legends as Serena Williams, Billie Jean King, Chris Evert, Martina Navratilova, Martina Hingis, Monica Seles, Venus Williams, to new a few.


    Photo: sports.kz



    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    #Sport #Kazakhstan #Tennis
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    6 regions put on weather advisory in Kazakhstan
    Kazakh weightlifters to vie for top honors at Islamic Solidarity Games
    Kazakhstan hauls 11 medals at Asian Shotgun Championships
    Man and his nephew drown in Ural River
    Popular
    1 Rains and thunderstorms to batter Kazakhstan Aug 3
    2 Reinforcement of electric power system in west of Kazakhstan to complete 2023
    3 COVID-19: 2,661 test positive, 2,290 recover in Kazakhstan in 24h
    4 Singapore reports 10,230 new COVID-19 cases
    5 Almaty joined International Congress and Convention Association