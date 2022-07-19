19 July 2022 11:43

Kazakhstan’s Rybakina set to take part in prestigious WTA 500 tournament

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 2022 Wimbledon Championships winner Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan will join seven Top 10–players at the upcoming Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic in San Jose, the U.S., Kazinform has learned from Sports.kz.

Along with Rybakina the audience will see Tunisian Ons Jabeur, Spaniard Paula Badosa, and Greek Maria Sakkari on the courts of the WTA 500 event from August 1 through 7.

Former world N°1 Naomi Osaka of Japan took a wild card into the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic.

The tournament’s list of past champions includes such legends as Serena Williams, Billie Jean King, Chris Evert, Martina Navratilova, Martina Hingis, Monica Seles, Venus Williams, to new a few.

Photo: sports.kz





