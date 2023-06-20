Go to the main site
    Kazakhstan’s Rybakina set to play at WTA 500 tournament in Berlin

    20 June 2023, 09:43

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM –World №3 Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan is set to kick off her Bett1open, Presented by Ecotrans Group campaign in Berlin, Germany today, Kazinform has learned from Sports.kz.

    Rybakina seeded 2nd at the tournament will take on qualifier Polina Kudermetova ranked 139th in the world in the opening round.

    The match will start at 15:00 pm Astana time. This will be the first match for Rybakina after she withdrew from the 2023 Roland Garros due to illness.

    Recall that Kudermetova advanced to the main draw of the tournament after defeating Swiss Susan Bandecchi in the final of the qualifying round.

    The tournament is set to run in Berlin from June 19 through 25.

    Kudrenok Tatyana

