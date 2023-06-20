Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Sport

Kazakhstan’s Rybakina set to play at WTA 500 tournament in Berlin

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
20 June 2023, 09:43
Kazakhstan’s Rybakina set to play at WTA 500 tournament in Berlin Photo: sports.kz

ASTANA. KAZINFORM –World №3 Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan is set to kick off her Bett1open, Presented by Ecotrans Group campaign in Berlin, Germany today, Kazinform has learned from Sports.kz.

Rybakina seeded 2nd at the tournament will take on qualifier Polina Kudermetova ranked 139th in the world in the opening round.

The match will start at 15:00 pm Astana time. This will be the first match for Rybakina after she withdrew from the 2023 Roland Garros due to illness.

Recall that Kudermetova advanced to the main draw of the tournament after defeating Swiss Susan Bandecchi in the final of the qualifying round.

The tournament is set to run in Berlin from June 19 through 25.


Sport   Kazakhstan   Tennis   Elena Rybakina  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan appoints new Ambassador to Russia
Kazakhstan appoints new Ambassador to Russia
Heavy rain pounds southwestern Japan, evacuation ordered for 360,000
Heavy rain pounds southwestern Japan, evacuation ordered for 360,000
Heavy rainfall forecast in northwest of Kazakhstan Jul 3
Heavy rainfall forecast in northwest of Kazakhstan Jul 3
L’Italiana in Algeri wins Astana audience’s hearts
L’Italiana in Algeri wins Astana audience’s hearts
July 3. Kazinform's timeline of major events
July 3. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Rybakina retains her 3rd position in updated WTA singles rankings
Rybakina retains her 3rd position in updated WTA singles rankings
2 killed, 28 injured in U.S. mass shooting
2 killed, 28 injured in U.S. mass shooting
French President Macron to meet Parliament speakers and mayors of over 220 municipalities
French President Macron to meet Parliament speakers and mayors of over 220 municipalities
Kazakhstani passport ranks 53rd in Global Passport Power Rank 2023
Kazakhstani passport ranks 53rd in Global Passport Power Rank 2023