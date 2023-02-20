Kazakhstan’s Rybakina set to face US Open winner in Dubai

DUBAI. KAZINFORM – 9th-seeded Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan is expected to take on 2019 US Open winner Bianca Andreescu of Canada in the women’s singles opener today at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships in Dubai, UAE, Kazinform has learned from the press service of the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.

The winner of the match will clash with Czech Marie Bouzkova in the second-round match.

Earlier it was reported that world number 10 Rybakina together with her doubles’ partner Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova strolled into the second round of the tournament.

Rybakina and Pavlyuchenkova needed 1 h 12 minutes to stun Belgian Kirsten Flipkens and German Laura Siegemund in straight sets 6-2, 6-4.

In Round 2 Rybakina and her doubles partner will face the winners of Czech Linda Fruhvirtova and Estonian Kaia Kanepi vs Romanian Monica Niculescu and Belgian Kimberley Zimmermann encounter.

Photo: ktf.kz



