Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Sport

Kazakhstan’s Rybakina set to face US Open winner in Dubai

20 February 2023, 17:52
Kazakhstan’s Rybakina set to face US Open winner in Dubai

DUBAI. KAZINFORM – 9th-seeded Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan is expected to take on 2019 US Open winner Bianca Andreescu of Canada in the women’s singles opener today at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships in Dubai, UAE, Kazinform has learned from the press service of the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.

The winner of the match will clash with Czech Marie Bouzkova in the second-round match.

Earlier it was reported that world number 10 Rybakina together with her doubles’ partner Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova strolled into the second round of the tournament.

Rybakina and Pavlyuchenkova needed 1 h 12 minutes to stun Belgian Kirsten Flipkens and German Laura Siegemund in straight sets 6-2, 6-4.

In Round 2 Rybakina and her doubles partner will face the winners of Czech Linda Fruhvirtova and Estonian Kaia Kanepi vs Romanian Monica Niculescu and Belgian Kimberley Zimmermann encounter.

Photo: ktf.kz


Related news
Dimash’s music video «The Story of One Sky» screened in London
Kazakhstan weather forecast for Mar 9
Kazakhstan grabs silver at Asian Junior and Cadet Fencing Championships
Теги:
Read also
27 new COVID-19 cases reported in Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan weather forecast for Mar 9
Dimash’s music video «The Story of One Sky» screened in London
New Kazakhstan-Georgia movie release set for Mar 9
Kazakhstan grabs silver at Asian Junior and Cadet Fencing Championships
Kazakhstan’s Zhibek Kulambayeva advances to quarterfinal of doubles tennis event in Astana
Kazakh President attends solemn event marking Int’l Women’s Day
2023 Indian Wells Masters Draw: Kazakhstani tennis players learn their opponents
News Partner
Popular
1 UNESCO-listed Monumental Mount Nemrut statues survive Türkiye quakes
2 Kazakh Culture Minister awards workers of culture congratulatory letters
3 World's 2nd-largest Ferris wheel to be built in Seoul
4 Over 860 thousand international tourists visit Brazil in January
5 New Kazakhstan-Georgia movie release set for Mar 9

News