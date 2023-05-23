Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 448.31 eur/kzt 484.22

    rub/kzt 5.62 cny/kzt 64.03
Weather:
Astana+22+24℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Sport

    Kazakhstan’s Rybakina says gained confidence on clay ahead of Roland Garros

    23 May 2023, 12:17

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – World №4 Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan shared her expectations of the upcoming 2023 Roland Garros in Paris, France, Kazinform has learned from Sports.kz.

    After winning her second WTA 1000 title in Rome this past weekend, Rybakina rose two spots up to №4 of the WTA Women’s Singles Rakings.

    The Kazakhstani sets high hopes on the upcoming French Open and expects it to be smooth for her.

    Rybakina expressed hope she would be able to power through as much as possible. She said she had gained more confidence after playing more matches on clay.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Sport Kazakhstan Tennis Elena Rybakina
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakhstan to offer 3D tours of domestic museums
    Kazakh Embassy in Pakistan hosts round table on role of religious leaders
    Silk Way TV Channel expands broadcasting in Azerbaijan
    Danilina, Putintseva off to a good start in Morocco
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan, Singapore to jointly develop Trans-Caspian International Transport Route
    2 Trade between Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan hit $1.5bn
    3 Mongolia to help Kyrgyzstan solve smog problem
    4 Our relations with Kazakhstan are to continue to strengthen – Singaporean President Halimah Yacob
    5 Kazakhstan-Singapore trade turnover up 65% last year