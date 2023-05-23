Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan's Rybakina says gained confidence on clay ahead of Roland Garros

Kudrenok Tatyana
23 May 2023, 12:17
Photo: ktf.kz

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – World №4 Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan shared her expectations of the upcoming 2023 Roland Garros in Paris, France, Kazinform has learned from Sports.kz.

After winning her second WTA 1000 title in Rome this past weekend, Rybakina rose two spots up to №4 of the WTA Women’s Singles Rakings.

The Kazakhstani sets high hopes on the upcoming French Open and expects it to be smooth for her.

Rybakina expressed hope she would be able to power through as much as possible. She said she had gained more confidence after playing more matches on clay.


