Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 445.99 eur/kzt 486.53

    rub/kzt 5.78 cny/kzt 64.16
Weather:
Astana+15+17℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Sport

    Kazakhstan’s Rybakina sails into Internazionali BNL d’Italia

    15 May 2023, 09:09

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s top tennis player Elena Rybakina strolled into the fourth round of the Internazionali BNL d’Italia, Kazinform refers to Vesti.kz.

    Russian Anna Kalinskaya was 3-4 down in the first set of the match against world №6 Rybakina and decided to retire.

    Seeded 7th at the tournament, Rybakina will face Czech Marketa Vondrousova in the fourth round fighting for a chance to reach the quarterfinal.

    Another Kazakhstani Anna Danilina paired with Hungarian Timea Babos have already secured their berth in the quarterfinal of the tournament. They are set to clash with 4th-seeded Belgian Elise Mertens and Australian Storm Hunter.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Sport Kazakhstan Tennis Elena Rybakina
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Number of tourists at Kazakhstani resorts soars by 30 per cent
    Kazakh boxers to get record prize money for IBA Men’s World Boxing Championships 2023 performance
    President Tokayev praises Kazakh boxers' performance at IBA Men’s World Boxing Champs
    Kazakh team is 2nd in medal count of IBA Men’s World Boxing Championships 2023
    Popular
    1 7 dead, 14 injured as bus turns turtle in northern Afghanistan
    2 S. Korea to test radiation in ships' ballast water from 6 Japanese prefectures
    3 Voting begins in Türkiye's presidential, parliamentary elections
    4 Kazakh team is 2nd in medal count of IBA Men’s World Boxing Championships 2023
    5 May 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events