Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Sport

Kazakhstan’s Rybakina rises in WTA women’s doubles rankings

27 February 2023, 13:11
Kazakhstan’s Rybakina rises in WTA women’s doubles rankings Photo: ktf.kz

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina propelled into the WTA Top 100 women’s doubles rankings this week after the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships where she played together with Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, Kazinform has learned from Sports.kz.

2022 Wimbledon winner Rybakina retained her 10th spot in the world this week in the singles rankings. Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan climbed six spots up to №46.

Iga Swiatek from Poland remains the top tennis female player in the world. Coming in second is Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus. American Jessica Pegula rounds out the top 30 of the WTA singles rankings.

As for the women’s doubles rankings, the leader Czech Katerina Siniakova still dominates the rankings. Another Czech Barbora Krejcikova elbowed aside American Coco Gauff, rising to the 2nd spot. Gauff is third.

Kazakhstan’s Anna Danilina lost one spot, landing the 26th line. Elena Rybakina stormed into the top 100 of the WTA women’s doubles rankings by leapfrogging 17 spots to №97.


Related news
Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan fails at start of 2023 Miami Open
March 22. Today’s Birthdays
March 22. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Теги:
Read also
Aida Balkibekova reaches IBA Women's World Boxing Championships semis
Head of State Tokayev attends events marking Nauryz holiday
Presidents of Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Azerbaijan congratulate Kazakhstan on Nauryz
Beibit Zhukayev of Kazakhstan loses in 1st round of ATP Challenger event in Switzerland
Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan fails at start of 2023 Miami Open
President Tokayev congratulates Kazakhstanis on Nauryz holiday
March 22. Today’s Birthdays
Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez congratulates Kazakhstanis on Nauryz
News Partner
Popular
1 Hiroshima modern art museum reopens after renovations
2 March 22. Kazinform's timeline of major events
3 President Tokayev congratulates Kazakhstanis on Nauryz holiday
4 March 22. Today’s Birthdays
5 Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan fails at start of 2023 Miami Open

News