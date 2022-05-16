Go to the main site
    Kazakhstan’s Rybakina rises in WTA Singles and Doubles Rankings

    16 May 2022, 11:15

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan N°1 in tennis Elena Rybakina has climbed higher in the updated WTA Singles Rankings this week, Kazinform has learned from Sports.kz.

    This week Elena Rybakina rose to the 16th spot in the updated WTA Singles Rankings. Other Kazakhstanis Yulia Putintseva moved three spots up to N°37, as well as Zarina Diyas who landed N°131 of the rankings.

    2022 Internationali BNL d’Italia title holder Iga Swiatek of Poland tops the WTA Singles Rankings with 7,061 points. Czech Barbora Krejcikova and Spaniard Paula Badosa are ranked 2nd and 3rd in the world.

    As for the Doubles Rankings, Kazakhstani Anna Danilina is placed 20th. Elena Rybakina rose six lines to N°48 in the updated WTA Doubles Rankings.

    Czech Katerina Siniakova is the world’s WTA highest ranked doubles player. She is followed by Belgian Elise Mertens and Czech Barbora Krejcikova.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Sport Kazakhstan Tennis
