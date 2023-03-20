Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan’s Rybakina rises in WTA Rankings after Indian Wells triumph

20 March 2023, 15:46
Kazakhstan’s Rybakina rises in WTA Rankings after Indian Wells triumph Photo: ktf.kz

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Elena Rybakina has climbed up the updated WTA Singles Rankings this week after her Indian Wells triumph, Kazinform has learned from Sports.kz.

Rybakina rose three spots to become world №7, while her Indian Wells final opponent Aryna Sabalenka remained 2nd in the world.

Iga Swiatek of Poland tops the WTA Singles Rankings, while American Jessica Pegula is third.

Elena Rybakina made history with her Indian Wells’ win becoming the first Kazakhstani to do so.

Another Kazakhstani Yulia Putintseva lost one spot in the WTA Singles Rankings sliding to №43.

Anna Danilina of Kazakhstan moved two spots down landing the 27th line in the WTA Doubles Rankings.


