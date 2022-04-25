Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan’s Rybakina rises in updated WTA Singles Rankings

Kudrenok Tatyana
25 April 2022, 10:29
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan has climbed higher in the updated WTA Singles Rankings this week, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

The 22-year-old Rybakina rose to N°18 of the updated Singles Rankings. Another representative of Kazakhstan Yulia Putintseva returned to Top50 of the updated Singles Rankings leapfrogging 7 lines to N°44. Kazakhstani Zarina Diyas lost four spots and slid to N°116.

Iga Swiatek of Poland tops the WTA Singles Rankings. Spaniard Paula Badosa surpassed Czech Barbora Krejcikova and rose to N°2 of the Singles Rankings. Krejcikova is currently placed 3rd in the world.

Both Kazakhstani Anna Danilina and Elena Rybakina lost one spot and are ranked 21st and 55th in the updated Doubles Rankings.


