    Kazakhstan’s Rybakina retains spot in updated WTA ranking

    2 August 2021, 16:15

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina retained her spot in the updated WTA ranking this week, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

    Rybakina who reached the fourth place at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics in Japan preserved the 20th spot of the rankings. Recall that Rybakina was stunned by Ukrainian Elina Svitolina in the Women’s Bronze Medal match in Tokyo.

    Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan climbed one spot higher to number 35 of the WTA ranking. Unlike Putintseva, Kazakhstani Zarina Diyas slid four spots down to number 103ю

    Australian Ashleigh Barty continues to dominate the WTA ranking. She is followed by Japanese Naomi Osaka and Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka ranked 2nd and 3rd, respectively.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

