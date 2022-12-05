Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 472.33 eur/kzt 495.57

    rub/kzt 7.5 cny/kzt 67.57
Weather:
Astana-16-18℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Sport

    Kazakhstan’s Rybakina retains her spot in WTA’s Singles Rankings

    5 December 2022, 11:15

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan stayed in the WTA’s Singles Rankings top 30 this week, according to the updated version of the rankings, Kazinform has learned from Sports.kz.

    The 23-year-old Kazakhstani is placed 22nd in the world. Another representative of Kazakhstan Yulia Putintseva is ranked 51st.

    Iga Swiatek of Poland tops the WTA's Singles Rankings with 11,085 points. Coming in second is Tunisian Ons Jabeur. American Jessica Pegula rounds out the top 3.

    As for the WTA’s Doubles Rankings, Kazakhstan’s Anna Danilina retained her 11st spot. Zhibek Kulambayeva of Kazakhstan lost one spot this week and landed the 201st line.

    Czech Katerina Siniakova continues to dominate the WTA’s Doubles Rankings. She is followed by Russian Veronika Kudermetova and Czech Barbora Krejcikova.


    Photo: sports.kz

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Sport Kazakhstan Tennis
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakhstan to continue introducing mechanisms to protect entrepreneurs
    Court decision needed to restrict Russian TV channels broadcasting in Kazakhstan - Minister
    Kazakh-Brazilian duo stunned in ITF tournament final
    Social facilities in Ekibastuz to be connected to municipal heating by day’s end
    Popular
    1 New Omicron BQ.1.1 subvariant detected in Astana
    2 Earthquake hits 617km away from Almaty
    3 175 new COVID-19 reported in Kazakhstan
    4 Altyn sapa and Paryz prize awarding ceremony kicks off in Astana
    5 Schools in Astana and two regions shift to online learning for bad weather conditions