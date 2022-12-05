Kazakhstan’s Rybakina retains her spot in WTA’s Singles Rankings

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan stayed in the WTA’s Singles Rankings top 30 this week, according to the updated version of the rankings, Kazinform has learned from Sports.kz.

The 23-year-old Kazakhstani is placed 22nd in the world. Another representative of Kazakhstan Yulia Putintseva is ranked 51st.

Iga Swiatek of Poland tops the WTA's Singles Rankings with 11,085 points. Coming in second is Tunisian Ons Jabeur. American Jessica Pegula rounds out the top 3.

As for the WTA’s Doubles Rankings, Kazakhstan’s Anna Danilina retained her 11st spot. Zhibek Kulambayeva of Kazakhstan lost one spot this week and landed the 201st line.

Czech Katerina Siniakova continues to dominate the WTA’s Doubles Rankings. She is followed by Russian Veronika Kudermetova and Czech Barbora Krejcikova.





Photo: sports.kz