Kazakhstan’s Rybakina remains in WTA Singles Rankings top 10

Kudrenok Tatyana
3 April 2023, 14:01
Kazakhstan’s Rybakina remains in WTA Singles Rankings top 10 Photo: sports.kz

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina retained her 7th spot in the updated WTA Singles Rankings this week, Kazinform has learned from Sports.kz.

Rybakina is ranked 7th in the world after losing to Czech Petra Kvitova in the 2023 Miami Open final.

Thanks to her triumph in Miami, Kvitova climbed two spots up to world’s №10.

The top 3 of the WTA Singles Rankings looks the same as a week ago: Polish Iga Swiatek is the world’s №1. Coming in second is Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka and American Jessica Pegula is third.

As for the Women’s Doubles Rankings, the top 3 also remained unchanged with Czech Katerina Siniakova at the top. Another Czech Barbora Krejcikova is placed second. American Coco Gauff rounds out the top 3.


