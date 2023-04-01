Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan’s Rybakina readies for Miami Open final

Kudrenok Tatyana
1 April 2023, 11:15
Kazakhstan’s Rybakina readies for Miami Open final Photo: ktf.kz

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – 2022 Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan is set to play in the Miami Open final today, Kazinform has learned from Sports.kz.

Ranked 7th in the world, Rybakina will clash with Czech Petra Kvitova. The hugely anticipated match is scheduled to start at 23:00 pm Astana time.

On her way to the Miami Open final, Elena Rybakina eliminated Russian Anna Kalinskaya, Spanish Paola Badosa, Belgian Elise Mertens, Italian Martina Trevisan and world №3 Jessica Pegula of the U.S.

The winner of the Miami Open will cash in over $1,2 million and earn 1,000 points.


Sport   Kazakhstan   Tennis   Elena Rybakina  
