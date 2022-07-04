Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan's Rybakina reaches Wimbledon quarterfinal

Adlet Seilkhanov
4 July 2022, 21:21
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's top seed Yelena Rybakina won the fourth-round match at the 2022 Wimbledon, Kazinform cites Sports.kz

Kazakhstan's number 1 Rybakina beat Petra Martic of Croatia, the world's 80th tennis player, 7-5, 6-3 in the fourth round of the Wimbledon in London, UK.

The match lasted for one hour and 22 minutes. During it, the Kazakhstani fired six aces, made no double faults, and won eight points, and three games in a row.

Rybakina will take on either Alizé Cornet or Ajla Tomljanović in the quarterfinal of the Grand Slam tournament.


Photo: sports.kz




