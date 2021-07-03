Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan’s Rybakina reaches 4th round of 2021 Wimbledon

Kudrenok Tatyana
3 July 2021, 08:46
LONDON. KAZINFORM – Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan has confidently strolled into the fourth round of the 2021 Wimbledon in London, Great Britain, Kazinform has learnt from the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.

In the third round 18th-seeded Rybakina stunned American Shelby Rogers in straight sets 6-1, 6-4 in 1 h 8 minutes. Rybakina fired eight aces and made three double faults, while Rogers hit one ace and made three double faults.

In the fourth round Rybakina will clash with second seed Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka who eliminated Maria Camila Osorio Serrano.

Recall that Rybakina edged out French Kristina Mladenovic in the opening match and then routed American Claire Liu in the second round.

