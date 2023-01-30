Kazakhstan's Rybakina ranks among WTA's Top 10 after AO 2023

ASTANA. KAZNFORM The Women’s Tennis Association has updated its ranking of singles and doubles players after the Australian Open 2023 tournament, Kazinform reports citing Sports.kz.

Winner of the tournament Aryna Sabalenka from Belarus climbed three positions up and stands second after Iga Swiatek from Poland ranked 1st. Tunisian player Ons Jabeur is third.

Kazakhstani Elena Rybakina who lost to Sabalenka in the final, soared in the ranking by 15 positions and now holds the 10th line.

Another Kazakhstani player Yulia Putintseva climbed three positions up in singles and now stands 44th.

As for doubles, Katerina Siniakova from the Czech Republic tops the ranking, U.S. player Coco Gauff is second, and another Czech athlete Barbora Krejcikova is third.

Kazakhstan’s best doubles player Anna Danilina lost ten positions and stands 24th. Meanwhile, Rybakina skyrocketed 70 lines up and is now 108th.





Photo: ktf.kz



