    Kazakhstan’s Rybakina, Putintseva upset in Charleston

    7 April 2022, 08:14

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani’s highest ranked female tennis player Elena Rybakina, 22, crashed out of the opening round of the Credit One Charleston Open, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

    In the opener the fifth-seeded Rybakina faced Ukrainian Anhelina Kalinina. The 25-year-old Kalinina won the first match 6-4, lost in the second one 2-6, but managed to snatch the victory from Rybakina in the third set 6-4.

    During the match the Kazakhstani fired ten aces and made one double fault, whereas Kalinina hit two aces and made two double faults. This was the first time Rybakina and Kalinina played against each other.

    Next Kalinina will clash with French Alize Cornet seeded 12th at the tournament.

    Another representative of Kazakhstan Yulia Putintseva lost to American Amanda Anisimova in straight sets 1-6, 2-6 in their second-round match.


    Kudrenok Tatyana

