Kazakhstan’s Rybakina, Putintseva and Diyas to play at Indian Wells

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – BNP Paribas Open is currently underway in Indian Wells, U.S. with the prize fund of over $8 million, Kazinform has learnt from the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.

Traditionally the tournament is held in early March, however, this year it was postponed until October.

Kazakhstan’s Yulia Putintseva already won her first match of the tournament by eliminating world number 74 Andrea Petkovic of Germany. Next she will face another representative of Kazakhstan Elena Rybakina seeded 13th at the tournament.

Kazakhstani Zarina Diyas is expected to clash with world number 79 Nao Hibino from Japan in the opening match.

As for men, Kazakhstan’s highest ranked player Alexander Bublik will skip Indian Wells this year. Kazakhstani Mikhail Kukushkin lost in the final of the qualifying round to American Ernesto Escobedo and won’t play in the main draw of the tournament.



