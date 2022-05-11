Go to the main site
    Kazakhstan’s Rybakina, Putintseva advance in Rome

    11 May 2022, 10:34

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – World N°17 Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan has propelled to the second round of the Internazionali BNL D’Italia in Rome, Kazinform has learned from Sports.kz.

    In the opening round the Kazakhstani needed 1h 51 minutes to eliminate Elina Avanesyan of Russia in straight sets 6-4, 7-6. During the opener Rybakina fired two aces and made three double faults.

    Next Rybakina will face American Lauren Davis ranked 102nd in the world.

    Another Kazakhstani Yulia Putintseva edged out Kaja Juvan of Slovenia in a three-set match 7-5, 6-4, 7-5 in the first-round match.

    In the next round the Kazakhstani will clash with world N°10 Garbine Muguruza of Spain.


