Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Sport

Kazakhstan’s Rybakina, Putintseva advance in Rome

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
11 May 2022, 10:34
Kazakhstan’s Rybakina, Putintseva advance in Rome

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – World N°17 Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan has propelled to the second round of the Internazionali BNL D’Italia in Rome, Kazinform has learned from Sports.kz.

In the opening round the Kazakhstani needed 1h 51 minutes to eliminate Elina Avanesyan of Russia in straight sets 6-4, 7-6. During the opener Rybakina fired two aces and made three double faults.

Next Rybakina will face American Lauren Davis ranked 102nd in the world.

Another Kazakhstani Yulia Putintseva edged out Kaja Juvan of Slovenia in a three-set match 7-5, 6-4, 7-5 in the first-round match.

In the next round the Kazakhstani will clash with world N°10 Garbine Muguruza of Spain.


Sport   Kazakhstan   Tennis  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan ratifies sub-agreement to Relationship Agreement with the Holy See
Kazakhstan ratifies sub-agreement to Relationship Agreement with the Holy See
Kazakhstan-Vietnam friendship concert held in Hanoi
Kazakhstan-Vietnam friendship concert held in Hanoi
Wildfire contained in Abai region
Wildfire contained in Abai region
A quarter of Italians at risk of poverty or social exclusion
A quarter of Italians at risk of poverty or social exclusion
2025 Osaka Expo tickets to cost 7,500 yen per adult
2025 Osaka Expo tickets to cost 7,500 yen per adult
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan