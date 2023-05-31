Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Sport

Kazakhstan’s Rybakina propels into Live WTA Ranking Top 3

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
31 May 2023, 09:42
Kazakhstan’s Rybakina propels into Live WTA Ranking Top 3 Photo: Getty Images

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – World №4 Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan has improved her standings in the Live WTA Ranking, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

Rybakina moved one spot up to №3 of the Live WTA Ranking. Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka topped the Live WTA Ranking elbowing aside former leader Iga Swiatek to the 2nd spot.

French Carolina Garcia and American Jessica Pegula are placed 4th and 5th, respectively.

The updated results of the WTA Singles Rankings will be released after the 2023 Roland Garros final.

Recall that the Kazakhstani eliminated Czech qualifier Brenda Fruhvirtova in the opening round of the 2023 Roland Garros in straight sets 6-4, 6-2. Rybakina will face another Czech Linda Noskova in the second round.


Sport   Kazakhstan   Tennis  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Bodies of three foresters killed in wildfires in Abai region not identified yet
Bodies of three foresters killed in wildfires in Abai region not identified yet
Maulen Ashimbayev meets General Secretary of Musllim Council of Elders Mohamed Abdelsalam
Maulen Ashimbayev meets General Secretary of Musllim Council of Elders Mohamed Abdelsalam
Kazakhstan appoints new Minister of Emergencies
Kazakhstan appoints new Minister of Emergencies
Wildfires stabilizing in Abai region - Emergencies Ministry
Wildfires stabilizing in Abai region - Emergencies Ministry
All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
June 11. Today’s Birthdays