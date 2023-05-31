Kazakhstan’s Rybakina propels into Live WTA Ranking Top 3

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – World №4 Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan has improved her standings in the Live WTA Ranking, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

Rybakina moved one spot up to №3 of the Live WTA Ranking. Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka topped the Live WTA Ranking elbowing aside former leader Iga Swiatek to the 2nd spot.

French Carolina Garcia and American Jessica Pegula are placed 4th and 5th, respectively.

The updated results of the WTA Singles Rankings will be released after the 2023 Roland Garros final.

Recall that the Kazakhstani eliminated Czech qualifier Brenda Fruhvirtova in the opening round of the 2023 Roland Garros in straight sets 6-4, 6-2. Rybakina will face another Czech Linda Noskova in the second round.