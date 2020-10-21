Go to the main site
    Kazakhstan’s Rybakina out of Ostrava Open 2020

    21 October 2020, 15:43

    OSTRAVA. KAZINFORM – 6th seeded Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan has crashed out of the opening round of the J&T Banka Ostrava Open 2020 in the Czech Republic, Kazinform has learnt from the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

    In the opening round Rybakina clashed with Russian qualifier Daria Kasatkina. The Russian routed Rybakina in a three-set match 6-2, 3-6, 6-3 in one hour 51 minutes. Rybakina hit one ace. Both tennis players made four double faults.

    In the next round of the tournament Kasatkina will face American Jennifer Brady.


    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Sport Kazakhstan Tennis
