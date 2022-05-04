Kazakhstan’s Rybakina out of Mutua Madrid Open

MADRID. KAZINFORM – World N°18 Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan and has crashed out of the Mutua Madrid Open in Spain, Kazinform has learned from Sports.kz.

Rybakina was edged out by Swiss Jil Teichmann ranked 35th in the world in straight sets 3-6, 1-6. Teichmann needed 1h 17 minutes to end Rybakina’s Madrid campaign.

The 16th-seeded Kazakhstani fired six aces and made two double faults.

In the previous round Rybakina faced Czech Katerina Siniakova who retired in the middle of the match.

Earlier Kazinform reported that another representative of Kazakhstan Yulia Putintseva had also lost her second-round match to American Coco Gauff.

Rybakina, Putintseva and one more Kazakhstani Anna Danilina all lost in their respective Women’s Doubles opening matches in Madrid.