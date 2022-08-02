Go to the main site
    • Kazakhstan’s Rybakina out of Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic in San Jose

    2 August 2022 10:16

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s highest ranked tennis player and 2022 Wimbledon Championships winner Elena Rybakina was eliminated of the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic in San Jose, U.S., Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

    7th-seeded Russian Daria Kasatkina ranked 12th in the world edged out world N°23 Rybakina in a three-set opening match 1-6, 6-2, 6-0.

    This was Rybakina’s first match after winning the Grand Slam title in the UK.

    Next Kasatkina will face American Taylor Townsend who defeated Aussie Storm Sanders in the first round.

    Rybakina paired with Russian Amina Anshba are expected to play against Dutch Demi Schuurs and American Desirae Krawczyk in the doubles event at the tournament.


    Photo: ktf.kz



