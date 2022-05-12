Go to the main site
    Kazakhstan’s Rybakina out of Internazionali BNL d’Italia in Rome

    12 May 2022, 22:09

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – World N°17 Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan has crashed out of the Internazionali BNL d’Italia in Rome, Kazinform has learned from Sports.kz.

    The 22-year-old Rybakina was edged out by Swiss Jil Teichmann in a three-set match 7-6, 3-6, 5-7. The match lasted for 2h 58 minutes. The Kazakhstani fired two aces and made six double faults.

    It bears to remind that Teichmann routed Rybakina in straight sets at the Mutual Madrid Open in Spain last week.

    Another Kazakhstani Yulia Putintseva continues her Rome campaign as she is expected to take on Ons Jabeur of Tunisia in the Round of 16.

    Kudrenok Tatyana

