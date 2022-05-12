Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Sport

Kazakhstan’s Rybakina out of Internazionali BNL d’Italia in Rome

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
12 May 2022, 22:09
Kazakhstan’s Rybakina out of Internazionali BNL d’Italia in Rome

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – World N°17 Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan has crashed out of the Internazionali BNL d’Italia in Rome, Kazinform has learned from Sports.kz.

The 22-year-old Rybakina was edged out by Swiss Jil Teichmann in a three-set match 7-6, 3-6, 5-7. The match lasted for 2h 58 minutes. The Kazakhstani fired two aces and made six double faults.

It bears to remind that Teichmann routed Rybakina in straight sets at the Mutual Madrid Open in Spain last week.

Another Kazakhstani Yulia Putintseva continues her Rome campaign as she is expected to take on Ons Jabeur of Tunisia in the Round of 16.


Sport   Kazakhstan   Tennis  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan ratifies sub-agreement to Relationship Agreement with the Holy See
Kazakhstan ratifies sub-agreement to Relationship Agreement with the Holy See
Kazakhstan-Vietnam friendship concert held in Hanoi
Kazakhstan-Vietnam friendship concert held in Hanoi
Wildfire contained in Abai region
Wildfire contained in Abai region
A quarter of Italians at risk of poverty or social exclusion
A quarter of Italians at risk of poverty or social exclusion
2025 Osaka Expo tickets to cost 7,500 yen per adult
2025 Osaka Expo tickets to cost 7,500 yen per adult
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan