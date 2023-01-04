Go to the main site
    Kazakhstan’s Rybakina out of 2023 Adelaide International 1

    4 January 2023, 15:14

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s top seed Elena Rybakina has failed to reach the quarterfinal of the WTA 500 event in Adelaide, Australia, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

    Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan lost to Marta Kostyuk of Ukraine, 20, 7-6 (5), 2-6, 3-6 failing to reach the Adelaide International 1 quarterfinal. The match lasted for two hours and 23 minutes.

    The WTA put Rybakina 21st and Kostyuk 69th in its ranking.

    Earlier the Kazakhstani beat American Danielle Collins 5-7, 6-2, 6-3 in the 1/16 final of the tournament.

