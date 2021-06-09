Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+24+26℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Sport

    Kazakhstan’s Rybakina out of 2021 Roland Garros

    9 June 2021, 09:29

    PARIS. KAZINFORM – Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan crashed out of the quarterfinals of the 2021 Roland Garros in Paris, France, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

    21st-seeded Rybakina was stunned in the quarterfinal match by Russian Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova. The Kazakhstan won the first set 7-6, but then succumbed to Pavlyuchenkova 2-6, 7-9. The match lasted for 2h 33 minutes. Both athletes fired five aces, however, Pavlyuchenkova made less double faults.

    Pavlyuchenkova will face Tamara Zidansek of Slovenia in the semifinals.

    It bears to remind that on her way to the quarterfinals Rybakina eliminated world number 8 Serena Williams in straight sets 6-3, 7-5. This was the first quarterfinal at Roland Garros for the Kazakhstani.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Sport Kazakhstan Tennis
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    New 1st Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry named
    Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan fails at Rosmalen Grass Court Championships
    Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
    Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan-Vietnam friendship concert held in Hanoi
    2 Wildfire contained in Abai region
    3 2025 Osaka Expo tickets to cost 7,500 yen per adult
    4 Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
    5 Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths