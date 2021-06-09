Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan’s Rybakina out of 2021 Roland Garros

Kudrenok Tatyana
9 June 2021, 09:29
PARIS. KAZINFORM – Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan crashed out of the quarterfinals of the 2021 Roland Garros in Paris, France, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

21st-seeded Rybakina was stunned in the quarterfinal match by Russian Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova. The Kazakhstan won the first set 7-6, but then succumbed to Pavlyuchenkova 2-6, 7-9. The match lasted for 2h 33 minutes. Both athletes fired five aces, however, Pavlyuchenkova made less double faults.

Pavlyuchenkova will face Tamara Zidansek of Slovenia in the semifinals.

It bears to remind that on her way to the quarterfinals Rybakina eliminated world number 8 Serena Williams in straight sets 6-3, 7-5. This was the first quarterfinal at Roland Garros for the Kazakhstani.

Sport   Kazakhstan   Tennis  
