Kazakhstan’s Rybakina off to a good start at US Open

Adlet Seilkhanov
31 August 2021, 11:42
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina has advanced at the US Open, Kazinform reports.

In the first-round match the Kazakhstani defeated Aliaksandra Sasnovich of Belarus 6-2, 6-3.

In 1 hour and 17 minutes WTA No.20 Elena, 22, fired 10 aces, saved three break points, and made four double faults.

Rybakina is to take on French Caroline Garcia in the next round.

Another Kazakhstani Yulia Putintseva failed to reach the US Open second round after losing to Kaia Kanepi of Estonia 6-2, 6(4)-7, 2-6.


Sport   Kazakhstan   Tennis  
