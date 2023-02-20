Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 431.08 eur/kzt 457.29

    rub/kzt 5.72 cny/kzt 62.45
Weather:
Astana-1-3℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Sport

    Kazakhstan's Rybakina nominated for Laureus World Breakthrough of the Year Award

    20 February 2023, 20:40

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Wimbledon 2022 champion Rybakina is among Laureus World Sports Awards nominees, Kazinform cites the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.

    The world No.10 Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan is to vie for the Laureus World Breakthrough of the Year Award, the Federation said in a statement.

    Established in 1999, the Laureus World Sports Awards honours the greatest and most inspirational sporting triumphs of the year in seven categories (Sportswoman, Sportsman, Team, Breakthrough, Comeback, Action and Sport for Good).

    Switzerland's Roger Federer holds the record for the most awards with six, five for Sportsman of the Year and one for Comeback of the Year.

    The Laureus World Breakthrough of the Year Award was won by Nadal, Andy Murray, Osaka, and Amélie Mauresmo.

    Photo:ktf.kz

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Sport Kazakhstan Tennis
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 UNESCO-listed Monumental Mount Nemrut statues survive Türkiye quakes
    2 Kazakh Culture Minister awards workers of culture congratulatory letters
    3 World's 2nd-largest Ferris wheel to be built in Seoul
    4 Over 860 thousand international tourists visit Brazil in January
    5 New Kazakhstan-Georgia movie release set for Mar 9