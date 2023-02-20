Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan's Rybakina nominated for Laureus World Breakthrough of the Year Award

20 February 2023, 20:40
ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Wimbledon 2022 champion Rybakina is among Laureus World Sports Awards nominees, Kazinform cites the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.

The world No.10 Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan is to vie for the Laureus World Breakthrough of the Year Award, the Federation said in a statement.

Established in 1999, the Laureus World Sports Awards honours the greatest and most inspirational sporting triumphs of the year in seven categories (Sportswoman, Sportsman, Team, Breakthrough, Comeback, Action and Sport for Good).

Switzerland's Roger Federer holds the record for the most awards with six, five for Sportsman of the Year and one for Comeback of the Year.

The Laureus World Breakthrough of the Year Award was won by Nadal, Andy Murray, Osaka, and Amélie Mauresmo.

Photo:ktf.kz


