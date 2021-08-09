Go to the main site
    Kazakhstan’s Rybakina moves one spot up in latest WTA ranking

    9 August 2021, 17:55

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan has climbed one spot up in the updated WTA ranking, Kazinform has learnt from the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.

    Leader of Kazakhstan’s tennis team Rybakina moved one spot up to be ranked 19th in the latest WTA ranking.

    Another Kazakhstani Yulia Putintseva lost one spot to number 36th. Zarina Diyas and Anna Danilova also moved down in the ranking.

    Ashleigh Barty of Australia tops the WTA ranking with 9,635 points. Naomi Osaka of Japan takes the second spot scoring 7,142 points and Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus is ranked third with 6,845 points.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Sport Kazakhstan Tennis
