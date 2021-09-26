Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+24+26℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Sport

    Kazakhstan’s Rybakina misses out on WTA Ostrava Open 2021 semifinal

    26 September 2021, 10:38

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – World number 16 Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan has failed to reach the J&T Banka Ostrava Open 2021 semifinals in Ostrava, Czech Republic, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

    In the quarterfinal-match the 22-year-old Rybakina lost to Iga Swiatek of Poland ranked 6th in the world. The 20-year-old Swiatek stunned the Kazakhstani in straight sets 7-6, 6-2. During the match, Rybakina fired two aces and made eight double faults, while Swiatek hit one ace and made two double faults.

    In the semifinals, the top-seed Swiatek will face Greek Maria Sakkari seeded fourth at the tournament.

    It bears to remind that she eliminated another Kazakhstani tennis player – Yulia Putintseva – in straight sets 6-4, 6-4 in the second round of the tournament.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Sport Kazakhstan Tennis
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    New 1st Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry named
    Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan fails at Rosmalen Grass Court Championships
    Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
    Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan-Vietnam friendship concert held in Hanoi
    2 Wildfire contained in Abai region
    3 2025 Osaka Expo tickets to cost 7,500 yen per adult
    4 Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
    5 Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths