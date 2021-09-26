Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Sport

Kazakhstan’s Rybakina misses out on WTA Ostrava Open 2021 semifinal

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
26 September 2021, 10:38
Kazakhstan’s Rybakina misses out on WTA Ostrava Open 2021 semifinal

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – World number 16 Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan has failed to reach the J&T Banka Ostrava Open 2021 semifinals in Ostrava, Czech Republic, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

In the quarterfinal-match the 22-year-old Rybakina lost to Iga Swiatek of Poland ranked 6th in the world. The 20-year-old Swiatek stunned the Kazakhstani in straight sets 7-6, 6-2. During the match, Rybakina fired two aces and made eight double faults, while Swiatek hit one ace and made two double faults.

In the semifinals, the top-seed Swiatek will face Greek Maria Sakkari seeded fourth at the tournament.

It bears to remind that she eliminated another Kazakhstani tennis player – Yulia Putintseva – in straight sets 6-4, 6-4 in the second round of the tournament.


Sport   Kazakhstan   Tennis  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan-Vietnam friendship concert held in Hanoi
Kazakhstan-Vietnam friendship concert held in Hanoi
Wildfire contained in Abai region
Wildfire contained in Abai region
2025 Osaka Expo tickets to cost 7,500 yen per adult
2025 Osaka Expo tickets to cost 7,500 yen per adult
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year
June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events