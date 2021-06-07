Kazakhstan’s Rybakina marches to Roland Garros quarterfinals past Serena Williams

PARIS. KAZINFORM – Number 21 seed Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan eliminated 23-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams to advance to the quarterfinals of the 2021 Roland Garros in Paris, France, Kazinform has learnt from the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.

The 21-year-old Rybakina needed 1h 19 minutes to stun world number 8 Williams in straight sets 6-3, 7-5. Rybakina fired four aces and made four double faults, while the American hit two aces and made one double fault.

This is the first time when Elena Rybakina has reached the quarterfinal of the Grand Slam tournament in France. She is also the second Kazakhstani to do so after Yulia Putintseva who played in the 2016 and 2018 Roland Garros quarterfinals.

Rybakina has yet to drop a set at the tournament. In the last eight, she will face Russian Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova seeded 31st at the tournament.