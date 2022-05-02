Kazakhstan’s Rybakina marches on at 2022 Mutua Madrid Open

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – World N°18 Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan has propelled into the third round of the WTA Mutua Madrid Open in Spain, Kazinform has learned from the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.

In the second-round match 16th-seeded Rybakina routed Czech Katerina Siniakova in the first set 6-0. The Czech athlete decided to retire from the match being 0-1 down in the second set.

In order to get to the quarterfinal Rybakina will have to eliminate Swiss Jil Teichmann ranked 35th in the world.

Another representative of Kazakhstan at the tournament Yulia Putintseva was ousted by American Coco Gauff in three sets 1-6, 6-2, 4-6 in the second-round match.