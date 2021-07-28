Kazakhstan’s Rybakina marches into Tokyo Olympics semifinal

TOKYO. KAZINFORM – Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan reached the semifinals of the Women’s Singles event of the Tokyo Olympics, Kazinform has learnt from the official website of the Games.

In the quarterfinal-match Rybakina upset Garbine Muguruza from Spain in straight sets 7-5, 6-1.

In the semifinals Rybakina will face Swiss Belinda Bencic who beat Russian Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova in a three-set match.

It bears to remind that Elena Rybakina is the only representative of Kazakhstan fighting for the Olympic medal in Women’s Singles in Tokyo.

Earlier Kazakhstanis Alexander Bublik, Zarina Diyas, Yulia Putintseva, Yaroslava Shvedova and Mikhail Kukushkin lost their chances to clinch the singles medal in Japan.

However, today Kazakhstani Yaroslava Shvedova and Andrey Golubev are set to represent Kazakhstan in the Mixed Doubles First Round match against Japanese Ena Shibahara and Ben McLachlan.



