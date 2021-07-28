Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Sport

Kazakhstan’s Rybakina marches into Tokyo Olympics semifinal

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
28 July 2021, 15:14
Kazakhstan’s Rybakina marches into Tokyo Olympics semifinal

TOKYO. KAZINFORM – Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan reached the semifinals of the Women’s Singles event of the Tokyo Olympics, Kazinform has learnt from the official website of the Games.

In the quarterfinal-match Rybakina upset Garbine Muguruza from Spain in straight sets 7-5, 6-1.

In the semifinals Rybakina will face Swiss Belinda Bencic who beat Russian Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova in a three-set match.

It bears to remind that Elena Rybakina is the only representative of Kazakhstan fighting for the Olympic medal in Women’s Singles in Tokyo.

Earlier Kazakhstanis Alexander Bublik, Zarina Diyas, Yulia Putintseva, Yaroslava Shvedova and Mikhail Kukushkin lost their chances to clinch the singles medal in Japan.

However, today Kazakhstani Yaroslava Shvedova and Andrey Golubev are set to represent Kazakhstan in the Mixed Doubles First Round match against Japanese Ena Shibahara and Ben McLachlan.


Sport   Kazakhstan   Tennis   Tokyo Olympics  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan-Vietnam friendship concert held in Hanoi
Kazakhstan-Vietnam friendship concert held in Hanoi
Wildfire contained in Abai region
Wildfire contained in Abai region
2025 Osaka Expo tickets to cost 7,500 yen per adult
2025 Osaka Expo tickets to cost 7,500 yen per adult
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year
June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events