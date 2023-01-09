Kazakhstan’s Rybakina lost in Round 1 at Adelaide International 2

9 January 2023, 09:39

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Petra Kvitova of the Czech Republic beat Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina in the first-round match at the Adelaide International 2 with a score of 6-3,7-5, the Championat reports.

The encounter lasted for 1 hour and 27 minutes.

The Adelaide International 2 main draw starts today, January 9. Its final day is scheduled for January 14. The tournament will offer prize money of USD 780,000.

Photo: GETTY IMAGES