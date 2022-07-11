Go to the main site
    Kazakhstan’s Rybakina learns her WTA Rankings after winning Wimbledon crown

    11 July 2022, 10:04

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s tennis sensation and new Wimbledon title holder Elena Rybakina retained her spot in the updated WTA Singles Rankings this week, Kazinform has learned from Sports.kz.

    The 23-year-old Rybakina is ranked 23rd in the world after winning her first-ever Grand Slam in London as the 2022 Wimbledon Championships was held without ranking points to offer.

    It bears to remind that Rybakina confidently beat Tunisian Ons Jabeur in a three-set final match to claim the 2022 Wimbledon crown. Jabeur plummeted to N°5 of the updated WTA Singles Rankings.

    Iga Swiatek of Poland remains the world N°1 in tennis. She is followed by Estonian Anett Kontaveit and Freek Maria Sakkari ranked 2nd and 3rd, respectively.

    One more representative of Kazakhstan Yulia Putintseva climbed one spot up to N°32 in the Women’s Singles Rankings.

    Kazakhstan’s Anna Danilina is placed 19th in the WTA Doubles Rankings. Elena Rybakina rose two spots up to N°63.

    Belgian Elise Mertens tops the Doubles Rankings. Coming in second is Chinese Shuai Zhang. Czech Katerina Siniakova is third.


