Kazakhstan’s Rybakina grits out victory in 1st set of AO semifinal

26 January 2023, 15:48
ASTANA. KAZINFORM – World №25 Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan gritted her way through the first set of her semifinal match against former world №1 Victoria Azarenka at the Australian Open Women’s Singles in Melbourne, Kazinform reports.

The match started at the Rod Laver Arena at 14:30 Astana time.

Rybakina took the first set against two-time Grand Slam winner Azarenka 7-6, winning the tiebreak.

Recall that the Kazakhstani rooted Azarenka in straight sets 6-3, 6-4 at the Indiana Wells last March.

At 2023 AO Rybakina stunned world №1 Iga Swiatek and Grand Slam champion Jelena Ostapenko.

According to the Pre Match Win Predication on the official website of the Australian Open, Elena Rybakina is 58% likely to win this match.

