Kazakhstan’s Rybakina, Golubev retire from Australian Open mid-match

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s highest ranked tennis player Elena Rybakina, 22, retired from the second-round match at the 2022 Australian Open in Melbourne, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

World number 12 Rybakina retired being 4-6, 0-1 down to Chinese player Zhang Shuai.

Zhang Shuai will face 19th-seeded Elise Mertens of Belgium in the next round of the tournament.

Kazakhstani Andrey Golubev and Croatian Franko Skugor also retired from the opening match of the AO men’s doubles being 2-5 down to wild card duo Dane Sweeny and Li Tu of Australia.

Another representative of Kazakhstan Alexander Bublik and his doubles partner from Poland Jan Zielinski were eliminated by American Marcos Giron and South Korean Soonwoo Kwon in the first-round match 3-6, 4-6.



