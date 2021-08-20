Go to the main site
    Kazakhstan’s Rybakina fails to reach Cincinnati quarterfinal

    20 August 2021, 10:21

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – World number 19 Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan was unable to advance to the quarterfinal of the WTA’s Western and Southern Open in Cincinnati, the U.S. with the prize pool exceeding $1.8 million, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

    The 22-year-old Rybakina lost to world number 29 Paula Badosa of Spain in the third-round match 2:6, 6:7 (5:7). The match lasted for 1h 25 minutes.

    During the match, the Kazakhstani fired eight aces and made three double faults, while the opponent hit five aces and made two double faults.

    In order to reach semifinal the 23-year-old Badosa will have to defeat Czech Karolina Pliskova seeded 5th at the tournament.

    Rybakina and her women's doubles partner Russian Veronika Kudermetova wrapped up their participation in the doubles' event at the tournament as well. The Kazakh-Russian duo crashed out of the Round 16 after being eliminated by Dutch Demi Schuurs and American Nicole Melichar 4-6, 4-6.

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Sport Kazakhstan Tennis
